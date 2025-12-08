Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
To integrate AI-enabled engineering, automation, and cloud-ready architectures into critical transaction platforms

Coforge announced the launch of its z/Transaction Processing Facility (z/TPF) Center of Excellence (CoE) within its Advanced Engineering Services unit to accelerate modernization of mission-critical transaction systems in industries such as Financial Services, Aviation, Hospitality, and Retail. The CoE uses a suite of AI powered tools designed specifically for the needs of complex modernization programs to help enterprises modernize faster, with greater reliability and lower risk.

For decades, industries such as airlines, travel, financial services, railways, and hospitality have relied on Transaction Processing Facility (TPF) systemsa specialized mainframe environment that powers billions of real-time, high-volume transactions every day. As these sectors face increasing pressure to upgrade legacy platforms, support real-time digital operations, and strengthen compliance and resilience, the new CoE becomes essential. Aligned with Coforge's strategy of deep sector specialization, the CoE will provide agentic AI frameworks and domain expertise to help organizations transition their TPF environments into modern, cloud-ready, AI-enabled digital ecosystems.

The z/TPF CoE will modernize mission-critical transaction platforms across Coforge's core verticals by integrating AI-enabled engineering, automation, and cloud-ready architectures.

In financial services, it will elevate real-time authorization, fraud management, and trading systems through intelligent automation, improving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

In travel and aviationwhere z/TPF continues to power global reservation, ticketing, loyalty, and baggage operationsthe CoE will help modernize passenger service systems, reduce operational latency, and enhance digital customer experiences.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

