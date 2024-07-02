Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports June cargo volumes rises 12% YoY

Adani Ports June cargo volumes rises 12% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) clocked 37 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo volume in June 2024, registering a growth of 12% YoY.

The increase in the cargo volume was led by growth in containers (up 33% YoY) and liquids & gas (up 8% YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's Kattupalli Port handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 1.36 MMT.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2024, APSEZ clocked 109 MMT of total cargo (up 7.5% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers (up 18%) and liquids & gas (up 11%).

Within the logistics segment, quarterly rail volumes stood at 156,590 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) (up 19% YoY) and General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) volumes were at 5.56 MMT (up 28% YoY).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.2% to Rs 2,039.66 in Q4 FY24 as against to Rs 1,157.55 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 18.97% to Rs 6,896.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 5,796.85 crore recorded in Q4 FY3.

The scrip shed 0.17% to Rs 1,472 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, July 02: Sensex, Nifty end marginally in red; Infy, L&T shine

Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address at 4:00 pm

LIVE news: Delhi High Court directs CBI to file detailed reply on CM Kejriwal's arrest

NaBFID raises Rs 5,000 cr via bonds, gets oversubscribed by 6 times

Delhi's Monsoon Escapes: Top 6 places to visit during this rainy season

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story