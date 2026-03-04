Capillary Tech gains on $20 million strategic deal with Fortune 50 US retailer

Capillary Technologies India rose 1.11% to Rs 512.65 after the company announced a five-year strategic agreement worth over $20 million with one of the largest retailers in the United States and a Fortune 50 company.

Under the partnership, Capillary will help the retailer modernize its loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem using its AI-powered platforms, including Loyalty+ and aiRA. The engagement will focus on enhancing customer personalization, improving promotional effectiveness through AI-driven offer optimization, and enabling real-time customer intelligence.

The collaboration aims to strengthen customer engagement and loyalty by enabling data-driven marketing strategies and personalized consumer experiences across channels. Capillary said the partnership highlights its growing role in delivering scalable AI-led loyalty solutions for large global enterprises.