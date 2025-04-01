Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
With effect from 31 March 2025

Adani Power announced that Ramesh Jha, a Whole-time Director of the Company's material subsidiary, namely, Adani Power (Jharkhand) (APJL), has resigned to continue his office as such with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025. Consequently, he ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

