Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 13456.84 crore

Net profit of Adani Power declined 11.38% to Rs 2952.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3331.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 13456.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13338.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13456.8413338.8838.2739.555159.615192.673966.204134.082952.783331.80

