Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 325.10 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 12.69% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 325.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 366.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.325.10366.9115.1014.4557.0564.4754.9462.1140.4546.33

