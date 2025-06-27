Adani Power Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% drop in NIFTY and a 12.3% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 6.56% in last one month.