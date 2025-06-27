MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 143865, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% fall in NIFTY and a 4.35% fall in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143865, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25638.55. The Sensex is at 84013.92, up 0.31%. MRF Ltd has added around 0.76% in last one month.