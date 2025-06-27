Pokarna tumbles as CEO Paras Kumar Jain resigns from subsidiary PESL

Pokarna tanked 4.29% to Rs 1,009.60 after the company announced that Paras Kumar Jain, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pokarna, has tendered his resignation.

In his letter dated 26 June 2025, Jain requested to be relieved from his duties with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Pokarna is principally engaged in the business of quarrying, manufacturing & processing and selling of Granite & manufacturing and selling of Apparel under the brand name Stanza. Granite manufacturing & processing units are 100% EOUs.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 279.8% to Rs 58.90 crore on 62.6% rise in net sales to Rs 262.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.