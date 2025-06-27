Biocon's biologics arm gets Health Canada approval for aflibercept biosimilar 'Yesafili'

Biocon said that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received a notice of compliance (NOC) for Yesafili (aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept) injection, in vial and prefilled syringe presentations, from Health Canada.

This approval paves the way for the launch of YESAFILI in Canada, scheduled for 04 July 2025. YESAFILI is the first biosimilar to EYLEA to be approved by Health Canada.

YESAFILI is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor. It is prescribed for the treatment of several eye conditions. These include neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

It also treats visual impairment caused by macular edema secondary to central retinal vein vein occlusion (CRVO). Visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) is another indication.

Furthermore, it is used for diabetic macular edema (DME). It also treats myopic choroidal neovascularization (myopic CNV). The approval is based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical, and clinical data, confirming that YESAFILI is highly similar with no clinically meaningful differences to EYLEA in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy. Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd., said: The approval of YESAFILI by Health Canadathe first biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadais a proud moment for Biocon Biologics. We are excited that in July, Canada will be the first country where we will launch YESAFILI, making it our 10th biosimilar to be commercialized worldwide.