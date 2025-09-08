Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power surges after inking pact with Bhutan's state-owned utility for hydroelectric power project

Adani Power surges after inking pact with Bhutan's state-owned utility for hydroelectric power project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Power jumped 4.74% to Rs 638.70 after the company announced the signing of shareholders agreement (SHA) with Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

An in-principle understanding on the power purchase agreement (PPA) was also initialed. Most importantly, the developers also signed the concession agreement (CA) for the project with the Royal Government of Bhutan.

These agreements pave the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) model.

The Wangchhu project will see an investment of about Rs 60 billion in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructures.

With the preparation of the detailed project report already completed, construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking.

SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said: Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the countrys natural resources through this renewable energy project.

The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutans peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low. During the summer months, it would export power to India."

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,912.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 5.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,109.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance gains as board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

Diamond Power Infra secures Rs 185-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 190 MW solar power

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 147 MW solar power

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story