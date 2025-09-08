Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 190 MW solar power

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 190 MW solar power

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Ceigall India has received a Letter of Intent under Lot # 1 MSKVY 2.0/ROUND 1 for Procurement of Solar Power under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 For 190 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL), against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by (MSEDCL), for setting up of grid connecting solar power projects at multiple locations in state of Maharashtra.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

