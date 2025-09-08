Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 147 MW solar power

Ceigall India has received a Letter of Intent under LoI # 2:MSKVY 2.0/ROUND 2 for Procurement of Solar Power under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 for 147 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL), against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by (MSEDCL), for setting up of grid connecting solar power projects at multiple locations in state of Maharashtra.

