Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance gains as board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

PNB Housing Finance gains as board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNB Housing Finance advanced 1.89% to Rs 806.75 after the company's board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The company will raise NCDs with or without green shoe option, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focuses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.

In Q1 June 2025, PNB Housing Finance's net profit increased by 23% YoY and declined by 3% QoQ to Rs 534 crore. Net interest income grew by 17% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 760 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin stood at 3.74% in Q1FY26 as against 3.75% in Q4FY25 and 3.65% in Q1FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infra secures Rs 185-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 190 MW solar power

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 147 MW solar power

Sensex jumps 277 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story