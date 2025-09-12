Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 11 September 2025 with D P Jain TOT Toll Roads (DPJTOT), D P Jain & Co Infrastructure and DPJ DRA Tollways (Parties), to acquire 100% stake in DPJTOT. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

The cost of acquisition would be at Enterprise Value not exceeding Rs 1,342 crore as on 30 September 2025.

