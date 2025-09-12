Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 11 September 2025 with D P Jain TOT Toll Roads (DPJTOT), D P Jain & Co Infrastructure and DPJ DRA Tollways (Parties), to acquire 100% stake in DPJTOT. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

The cost of acquisition would be at Enterprise Value not exceeding Rs 1,342 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

