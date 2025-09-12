National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 216.55, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% fall in NIFTY and a 4.71% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9792.95, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.3, up 0.67% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% fall in NIFTY and a 4.71% fall in the Nifty Metal index.