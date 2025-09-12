Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy arm secures Rs 143 cr order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Insolation Energy arm secures Rs 143 cr order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Insolation Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited has received an order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of solar modules.

The order is valued at Rs 143.20 crore, is scheduled for execution in FY26.

Meanwhile, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited has incorporated 4 wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely GRJP Green Infra Private Limited, HVJN Green Infra Private Limited, MPGE Green Infra Private Limited, and SRJG Green Infra Private Limited on 11th September, 2025. The above mentioned companies have been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the purpose of setting up solar power plants.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.51% to Rs 126.20 crore while net sales jumped 80.92% to Rs 1,333.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 0.05% to Rs 196 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Shriram Finance Ltd soars 1.91%

NHPC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story