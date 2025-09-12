Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 271.4, up 9.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.4, up 9.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25112.5. The Sensex is at 81909.64, up 0.44%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 12.06% in last one month.