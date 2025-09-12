Indices trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens higher

The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Investors remained optimistic on signs of improving India-U.S. relations and prospects of a U.S. Fed rate cut next week.

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Financial Services, auto and pharma shares advanced while FMCG, media and realty shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 385.28 points or 0.47% to 81,934.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 113.75 points or 0.46% to 25,119.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.38%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,039 shares rose and 1,940 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Bharat Electronics (up 3.05%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.48%), Shriram Finance (up 1.87%), Axis Bank (up 1.64%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.55%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Hindustan Unilever (down 1.65%), Wipro (down 0.94%), Eternal (down 0.85%), Indusind Bank (down 0.77%) and Tata Consumer Products (down 0.67%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Consolidated Construction Consortium surged 19.98% after the company secured orders worth Rs 180 crore from various clients under its Buildings & Factories (B&F) division for constructing 13.5 lakh sq ft of buildings and factories.

Lodha Developers shed 1.25%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). NLC India advanced 1.14% after the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL). Infosys advanced 1.21% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback offer price is at 19.25% premium to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1509.50 recorded on BSE yesterday. The board has approved the buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 18,000 crore.

Global Markets: European stock markets opened higher on Friday, consolidating gains after a generally positive week as investors digested recent regional inflation and growth data. In the U.K., signs of a summer slowdown emerged as Julys gross domestic product (GDP) came in flat. This marked a pause following a relatively robust first half of 2025, during which the British economy grew by 0.7% in the first quarter and 0.3% in the second. According to data released Friday by the Office for National Statistics, the economy showed no growth in July, slowing down from a 0.4% expansion in June. Meanwhile, Germanys inflation rate rose to 2.1% in August, confirmed by the federal statistics office, in line with preliminary estimates. German consumer prices, harmonized for comparison with other European Union countries, had increased by 1.8% year-on-year in July.

Similar inflation data from France and Spain are expected to show that price pressures remain largely under control across the eurozone. Asian markets also traded higher on Friday, reflecting the positive close in U.S. equities from the previous day. Equities in several parts of the world have been rallying as easing inflation pressures and expectations for U.S. rate cuts boost investor sentiment. Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended higher, as investors bet that the upcoming consumer inflation data would not prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 617.08 points, or 1.36%, at 46,108.00, while the S&P 500 ended up 0.85% at 6,587.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72% to 22,043.07. All three major averages scored new intraday all-time highs in the trading day and closed at record levels.