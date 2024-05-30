Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 880.77% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net Loss of Adarsh Mercantile reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 880.77% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 884.62% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.550.26 881 2.560.26 885 OPM %-85.10-23.08 --86.33-84.62 - PBDT-4.240.02 PL -1.83-0.18 -917 PBT-4.26-0.03 -14100 -1.86-0.22 -745 NP-4.65-0.26 -1688 -1.68-0.28 -500

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

