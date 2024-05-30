Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 2.92 crore

Net loss of Explicit Finance reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.88% to Rs 9.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.923.59 -19 9.4022.86 -59 OPM %-6.519.75 -0.110.04 - PBDT-0.180.34 PL 0.020.01 100 PBT-0.180.34 PL 0.020.01 100 NP-0.180.34 PL 0.020.01 100

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

