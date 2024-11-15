ABC India standalone net profit declines 24.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.16% to Rs 44.67 croreNet profit of ABC India declined 24.64% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.6746.13 -3 OPM %2.803.16 -PBDT0.931.07 -13 PBT0.590.81 -27 NP0.520.69 -25
