ABC India standalone net profit declines 24.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.16% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 24.64% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.6746.132.803.160.931.070.590.810.520.69

