Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 6.33% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.2323.1520.2026.579.047.968.537.526.386.00

