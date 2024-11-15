Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.22% to Rs 32.23 croreNet profit of Coral Laboratories rose 6.33% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2323.15 39 OPM %20.2026.57 -PBDT9.047.96 14 PBT8.537.52 13 NP6.386.00 6
