Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.67% to Rs 144.21 crore

Net loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 25.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.67% to Rs 144.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.144.21348.96-29.3910.77-37.6038.55-53.1022.43-25.477.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News