Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Man Industries (India) Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. and Tarsons Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2025.

Pix Transmission Ltd lost 11.27% to Rs 1238 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2075 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 401.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29135 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd tumbled 8.72% to Rs 23.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15245 shares in the past one month. Gallantt Ispat Ltd. pared 8.08% to Rs 712.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39109 shares in the past one month. Tarsons Products Ltd fell 7.45% to Rs 345.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3367 shares in the past one month.