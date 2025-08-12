Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Astral Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Astral Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Marksans Pharma Ltd lost 10.37% to Rs 188 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd crashed 9.84% to Rs 542.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28507 shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 1267.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32782 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd dropped 7.46% to Rs 412.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33196 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 943.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16339 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story