ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 17.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 50.68 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 17.05% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.6847.8520.9619.6411.7010.0111.649.968.727.45

