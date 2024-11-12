ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 17.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 50.68 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications rose 17.05% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.6847.85 6 OPM %20.9619.64 -PBDT11.7010.01 17 PBT11.649.96 17 NP8.727.45 17
