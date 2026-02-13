Associate Sponsors

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 47.87 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 5.15% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 47.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.8741.83 14 OPM %11.9516.88 -PBDT7.747.80 -1 PBT7.647.75 -1 NP6.135.83 5

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

