Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 182.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 182.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.50% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.930.4092.4757.500.640.230.640.230.480.17

