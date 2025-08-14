JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 27.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 566.02 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 27.28% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 566.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 552.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

