Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.97% to Rs 23.20 crore

Net Loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 98.97% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.2011.663.15-12.950.25-1.93-0.18-2.35-0.21-1.78

