John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.843.69-13.38-4.61-0.340.02-0.42-0.09-0.42-0.09

