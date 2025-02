Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.64% to Rs 33.83 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 63.49% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.8356.994.947.741.384.131.243.990.922.52

