Addi Industries consolidated net profit rises 190.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Addi Industries rose 190.79% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.59% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

