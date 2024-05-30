Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 717.40 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 33.57% to Rs 68.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 717.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.21% to Rs 271.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 2742.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2300.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
