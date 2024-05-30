Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 16.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 16.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 78.57 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 16.11% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 78.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.26% to Rs 34.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 297.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales78.5777.98 1 297.68282.69 5 OPM %15.6016.26 -17.2314.37 - PBDT12.4812.90 -3 52.1341.33 26 PBT10.0210.84 -8 42.6032.60 31 NP7.979.50 -16 34.4127.47 25

