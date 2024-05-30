Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 16.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 78.57 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 16.11% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 78.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.26% to Rs 34.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 297.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

78.5777.98297.68282.6915.6016.2617.2314.3712.4812.9052.1341.3310.0210.8442.6032.607.979.5034.4127.47

