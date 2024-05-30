Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 177.91 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 83.88% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 177.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.29% to Rs 39.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 689.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 569.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

177.91174.49689.75569.5410.1314.3110.3113.3620.0126.2078.6581.1811.2119.4151.0560.722.4014.8939.6646.82

