Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 177.91 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 83.88% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 177.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.29% to Rs 39.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 689.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 569.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News