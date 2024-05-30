Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 177.91 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 83.88% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 177.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.29% to Rs 39.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 689.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 569.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.91174.49 2 689.75569.54 21 OPM %10.1314.31 -10.3113.36 - PBDT20.0126.20 -24 78.6581.18 -3 PBT11.2119.41 -42 51.0560.72 -16 NP2.4014.89 -84 39.6646.82 -15

