Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 161.39 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 31.05% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.39124.62 30 OPM %17.1517.47 -PBDT30.6624.25 26 PBT26.1320.56 27 NP19.6715.01 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story