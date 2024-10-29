ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 161.39 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 31.05% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.39124.62 30 OPM %17.1517.47 -PBDT30.6624.25 26 PBT26.1320.56 27 NP19.6715.01 31
