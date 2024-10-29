ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.51% to Rs 161.39 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 31.05% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.51% to Rs 161.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.39124.6217.1517.4730.6624.2526.1320.5619.6715.01

