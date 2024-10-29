Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 812.90 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 29.79% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 812.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 675.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.812.90675.383.804.0726.2525.8022.0121.7517.2113.26

