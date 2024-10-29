Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 812.90 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 29.79% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 812.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 675.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales812.90675.38 20 OPM %3.804.07 -PBDT26.2525.80 2 PBT22.0121.75 1 NP17.2113.26 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story