Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 1291.81 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 12.13% to Rs 220.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 1291.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1535.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

