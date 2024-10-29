Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.790.68 16 OPM %-1.27-19.12 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.04 0
