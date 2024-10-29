Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.790.68-1.27-19.120.050.050.050.050.040.04

