Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 4.92% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.2632.1619.2223.417.026.535.235.053.843.66

