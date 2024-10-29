Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 41.26 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 4.92% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.2632.16 28 OPM %19.2223.41 -PBDT7.026.53 8 PBT5.235.05 4 NP3.843.66 5

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

