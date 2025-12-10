Aditya Birla Capital allots 4.34 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 4,34,391 equity shares under ESOP on 09 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,15,33,49,380 (i.e. 2,61,53,34,938 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,15,76,93,290 (i.e. 2,61,57,69,329 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

