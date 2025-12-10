Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital allots 4.34 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 4.34 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 4,34,391 equity shares under ESOP on 09 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,15,33,49,380 (i.e. 2,61,53,34,938 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,15,76,93,290 (i.e. 2,61,57,69,329 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

