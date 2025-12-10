Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Grasim Inds, AU SFB, GPT Infra, Authum Investment

Stock Alert: Grasim Inds, AU SFB, GPT Infra, Authum Investment

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 December 2025.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO space, Vidya Wires, Meesho and Aequs are set to make their market debut today. Meanwhile, on the SME front, Shri Kanha Stainless is also scheduled to list, making it a busy day for IPO activity.

Stocks to Watch:

Grasim Industries announced that it has approved a proposal for infusion of funds into its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables, via a preferential issue of up to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, Global Infrastructure Partners (part of BlackRock) will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables.

AU Small Finance Bank announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance to increase its FDI limit to 74%, up from 49%.

GPT Infraprojects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 199 crore from the North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur for the construction of a bridge substructure.

Authum Investment announced that it has raised Rs 300 crore through non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares.

Tata Power announced that it has commissioned the 400 kV KoteshwarRishikesh transmission line project.

Highway Infra announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 328.77 crore for the operation and collection of user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza.

JSW Energy announced that its board will meet on 12 December 2025 to consider raising funds via equity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus launches Zyrifa - a Denosumab biosimilar

Wall Street Mixed as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Gold Stocks Shine

Meesho surges on market debut

Aequs surges on debut

Zaggle Prepaid gains after inking pact with Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story