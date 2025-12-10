Stock Alert: Grasim Inds, AU SFB, GPT Infra, Authum Investment

Securities in F&O Ban:
Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 December 2025.
New listing:
In the mainboard IPO space, Vidya Wires, Meesho and Aequs are set to make their market debut today. Meanwhile, on the SME front, Shri Kanha Stainless is also scheduled to list, making it a busy day for IPO activity.
Stocks to Watch:
Grasim Industries announced that it has approved a proposal for infusion of funds into its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables, via a preferential issue of up to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, Global Infrastructure Partners (part of BlackRock) will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables.
AU Small Finance Bank announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance to increase its FDI limit to 74%, up from 49%.
GPT Infraprojects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 199 crore from the North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur for the construction of a bridge substructure.
Authum Investment announced that it has raised Rs 300 crore through non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares.
Tata Power announced that it has commissioned the 400 kV KoteshwarRishikesh transmission line project.
Highway Infra announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 328.77 crore for the operation and collection of user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza.
JSW Energy announced that its board will meet on 12 December 2025 to consider raising funds via equity.
