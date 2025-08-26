Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 71.69% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 410.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.393.31410.3836.5065.8135.54114.8132.01111.9123.5983.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News