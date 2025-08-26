Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 71.69% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 393.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 410.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales393.31410.38 -4 OPM %36.5065.81 -PBDT35.54114.81 -69 PBT32.01111.91 -71 NP23.5983.34 -72

