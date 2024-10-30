TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 10.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 750.06 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 10.80% to Rs 52.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 750.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 729.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.750.06729.479.6611.0887.7395.4370.4079.5152.8759.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News