TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 10.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 750.06 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige declined 10.80% to Rs 52.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 750.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 729.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales750.06729.47 3 OPM %9.6611.08 -PBDT87.7395.43 -8 PBT70.4079.51 -11 NP52.8759.27 -11
