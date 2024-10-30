Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit rises 150.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 99.05 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel rose 150.70% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 99.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.99.05119.184.953.314.472.972.460.951.780.71

