JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.44% to Rs 29.24 crore

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 208.44% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.249.48-58.31-142.09-17.81-14.52-18.78-15.39-13.32-11.00

