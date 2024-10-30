Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 208.44% to Rs 29.24 crore

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 208.44% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.249.48 208 OPM %-58.31-142.09 -PBDT-17.81-14.52 -23 PBT-18.78-15.39 -22 NP-13.32-11.00 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

CRISIL gains over 4% to hit 52-week high as stock trades ex-date today

Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

Indian smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3 CY2024: Counterpoint

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story