Aditya Birla Capital rises as Q4 PAT jumps 22% QoQ to Rs 865 cr

Aditya Birla Capital advanced 5.70% to Rs 215.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.11% to Rs 864.60 crore on a 13.30% rise in revenue from in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 708 crore in Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 30% while revenue rose 13.30% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax tumbled 14.39% year on year to Rs 1,360.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) increased by 17% YoY to 5,11,260 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 27% YoY to Rs 1,57,404 crore in Q4 FY25.

On segmental front, the companys revenue from housing finance stood at Rs 791.27 crore (up 59.63% YoY), revenue from life Insurance was at Rs 7,317.87 crore (up 18.58% YoY), income from asset management came in at Rs 498.84 crore (up 14.23% YoY), revenue from stock and securities broking stood at Rs 99.45 crore (down 13.99% YoY) and revenue from health insurance was at Rs 1,469.18 crore (up 21.09% YoY) during the period under review.

Also Read

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rose 0.26% to Rs 3,318.32 crore on 19.59% jumped in revenue from operations to Rs 40,589.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company continues to expand its physical footprint with a pan-India presence of 1,623 branches across all businesses as of 31 March 2025. The branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.

The board of directors of the company and Aditya Birla Finance had approved the scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance, the companys wholly owned subsidiary with itself. The amalgamation has been successfully completed following all requisite approvals. The appointed date of amalgamation is 1 April 2024 and effective date is 1 April 2025.

The company now has two business segments, the NBFC lending business and the investment business through which it will continue to hold investments in all its subsidiaries, JVs and associate businesses.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including NCDs from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount as per the sub-limits approved by the board, and within the overall borrowing limits -Rs 1,65,000 crore (from existing limits of Rs 1,35,000 crore) subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News