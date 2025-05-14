Hikal spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 50 crore

Hikal jumped 3.65% to Rs 423.55 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 48.08% to Rs 50.20 crore on 7.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 552.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 68.30 crore, up 44.39% from Rs 47.30 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose 3.70% YoY to Rs 484.60 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 63.40 crore (down 0.62% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 210.70 crore (up 15.01% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 30.45% to Rs 90.80 crore on 4.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1589.8 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company considered and recommended the payment of final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs 0.80 per equity share.

Further, the board considered and approved the redesignation of Sameer Hiremath as managing director as vice chairman & managing director.

Hikal is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals.

